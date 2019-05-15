Flaherty (4-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over six innings in a 14-3 victory over the Braves.

Flaherty was spotted plenty of support in this start, allowing him to overcome a shaky fifth inning in an otherwise solid start. Flaherty has a 4.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, but also owns a 53:18 K:BB and 3.4 BB/9 this season. The 23-year-old will try to build on this win in his next start Sunday against the Rangers.