Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Wild in win
Flaherty (4-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over six innings in a 14-3 victory over the Braves.
Flaherty was spotted plenty of support in this start, allowing him to overcome a shaky fifth inning in an otherwise solid start. Flaherty has a 4.34 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, but also owns a 53:18 K:BB and 3.4 BB/9 this season. The 23-year-old will try to build on this win in his next start Sunday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Handed another loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss to Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets win after seven shutout frames•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields three homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sustains first loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...