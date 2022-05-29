Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to face live hitters Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Flaherty will repeat the activity he most recently performed last Thursday, though he'll presumably increase his workload in the upcoming throwing session after tossing 25 pitches his last time out. If Flaherty's shoulder checks out fine following Wednesday's live batting practice session, he could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment early next week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws 25 pitches Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Set to face hitters Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Another bullpen session coming up•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Significant step in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Ups throwing distance•