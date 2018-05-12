Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Will start for Cards on Tuesday
Flaherty will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis and start for the Cardinals against the Twins on Tuesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
The Cardinals currently have Adam Wainwright (elbow) and Carlos Martinez (lat) on the disabled list -- though Wainwright is slated to start Sunday -- paving the way for Flaherty. The 22-year-old has allowed four runs on 10 hits and five walks in his two starts in the majors this season, each of which lasted five innings.
