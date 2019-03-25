Flaherty's second start of the season is slated for the Cardinals' home opener April 4, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty is slated to make his season debut as the Cardinals' starter in the second game of a season-opening four-game set versus the Brewers. That will line him up to start the first home opener of his career versus the Padres. The 23-year-old right-hander enjoyed a solid spring, complementing a 1-1 record with a 2.12 ERA and .183 BAA across 17.0 Grapefruit League frames.

