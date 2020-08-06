Manager Mike Shildt announced Thursday that Flaherty will make his next start either Sunday against the Cubs or Monday against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

According to Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com, the team has opted to get Flaherty another side session under his belt before starting a game for the first time in over two weeks due to the club's COVID-19 outbreak. St. Louis will go with Ponce de Leon in Friday's opener against the Cubs and Flaherty will make his second start of the campaign on either Sunday or Monday.