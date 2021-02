Flaherty won his arbitration case over the Cardinals on Saturday and will make $3.9 million in 2021, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Flaherty and the Cardinals were unable to reach an agreement without an arbiter, but the right-hander will earn a hefty raise following his hearing. Now that the case is behind him, the Cardinals' ace will shift his focus toward spring training as he attempts to bounce back in 2021 after recording a 4.91 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 40.1 innings last season.