Flaherty (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, throwing five no-hit, scoreless innings and striking out four but walking a career-high seven batters in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander also hit a batter with a pitch and ultimately threw only 49 of 95 pitches for strikes, but Flaherty was able to wriggle out of every jam he created. Making the win even more remarkable, the Cards' go-ahead runs in the third inning were all unearned as Kevin Gausman was posting excellent numbers for the Jays. Flaherty hasn't worked more than 87.1 innings in a season since 2019 due to various injuries, so his inability to find the plate consistently in his 2023 debut is at least a little concerning. The 27-year-old's next turn lines up for a series next weekend in Milwaukee.