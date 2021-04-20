Flaherty (3-0) picked up the win Monday, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 12-5 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five.

The Cards did almost all their scoring by the fifth inning, giving the right-hander a massive cushion to work with, and while he faded in the sixth and saw his pitch count creep up to 107 (63 strikes), a Nolan Arenado error kept Flaherty's quality start alive. He'll take a 3.80 ERA and 21:8 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next outing, at home against the Reds on Sunday.