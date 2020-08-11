Flaherty won't be available to make his next start until at least Friday against the White Sox after the Cardinals' scheduled doubleheader with the Tigers on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, the Associated Press reports.

Flaherty hasn't pitched since the July 24 season opener versus the Pirates, as St. Louis' hiatus will now reach at least 15 days after having eight players and several staff members test positive for the coronavirus. Cardinals players and staff will continue to undergo additional testing over the next few days before MLB decides whether the team's series in Detroit will need to be postponed.