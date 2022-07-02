Flaherty (shoulder) won't throw for at least two or three weeks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty missed over two months to start the season with a shoulder injury and returned to the injured list after returning for just three poor starts. His second absence won't be a brief one, as he'll be completely shut down for two weeks before being re-evaluated. He'll still need to build back up at that point, so it will be quite some time before he's back on a big-league mound.