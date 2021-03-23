Flaherty allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, three walks and a wild pitch across 5.1 innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins on Monday. He struck out five.

Despite the uneven final line, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Flaherty came away from the outing satisfied, as the majority of his trouble was limited to a four-run fifth inning. Flaherty's fastball topped out at 95.5 mph and he was able to go beyond his projected pitch count, leaving him confident he's ready for Opening Day. "It feels like the season's here," Flaherty said. "It feels like the spring has gone real quick. I mean, I think we're out of here in a week, which is crazy to think about. But yeah, ready to go."