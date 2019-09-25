Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields one hit in no-decision
Flaherty did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 11.
Flaherty held the Diamondbacks without a hit through six innings before Eduardo Escobar bounced a single off the first-base bag in the seventh. It was another masterful outing in a dominant second half of the season for Flaherty; since the All-Star break, he has posted a minuscule 0.97 ERA and 2.25 FIP while racking up 118 strikeouts in 92.1 innings. His next appearance will be determined by the outcome of the NL Central, with the most likely scenario being a start in Game 1 of the NLDS next Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominates again in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 10 but takes loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Extends scoreless streak•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dazzles against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes tough loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs nine in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...