Flaherty did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 11.

Flaherty held the Diamondbacks without a hit through six innings before Eduardo Escobar bounced a single off the first-base bag in the seventh. It was another masterful outing in a dominant second half of the season for Flaherty; since the All-Star break, he has posted a minuscule 0.97 ERA and 2.25 FIP while racking up 118 strikeouts in 92.1 innings. His next appearance will be determined by the outcome of the NL Central, with the most likely scenario being a start in Game 1 of the NLDS next Thursday.