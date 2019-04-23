Flaherty (2-1) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk, earning the victory over Milwaukee on Monday. He struck out 10 batters and gave up three home runs.

It wasn't too bad of an outing for Flaherty who cruised through four perfect innings before allowing a trio long balls over the next two frames. It was also his first double-digit strikeout game of 2019, giving him stellar 32:5 K:BB in 24 innings. The young right-hander will carry a 5.25 ERA into Sunday's tilt with the Reds.