Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields two runs in no-decision
Flaherty allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Rangers on Sunday.
It was the first time Flaherty yielded fewer than three runs in a start this month, but the Cardinals needed to come back in the ninth to help him avoid the loss. That was disappointing, but Flaherty did solve his control issues in this one. He walked just two after he had given out 12 free passes combined in his previous three starts. Flaherty is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 53.2 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Braves on Sunday.
