The Cardinals acquired Martinez from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Nolan Arenado and cash consideration, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Martinez was an eighth-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft and has yet to make his professional debut. The righty started 15 games in his final year at Arizona State, finishing with a 5.47 ERA and 110:33 K:BB over 77.1 innings. Martinez will turn 23 in March.