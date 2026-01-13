Cardinals' Jack Martinez: Dealt to St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals acquired Martinez from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Nolan Arenado and cash consideration, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Martinez was an eighth-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft and has yet to make his professional debut. The righty started 15 games in his final year at Arizona State, finishing with a 5.47 ERA and 110:33 K:BB over 77.1 innings. Martinez will turn 23 in March.