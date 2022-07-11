Ralston (undisclosed) tossed two innings for Single-A Palm Beach on Saturday after he was assigned to the affiliate when he activated from High-A Peoria's 7-day injured list Friday. He gave up a run on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Ralston finished last season with Peoria and opened the campaign on the High-A affiliate's 7-day injured list, but he has yet to make an appearance for the club in 2022. After beginning his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before joining the Cardinals' Florida State League affiliate, the organization ultimately elected to keep him at the Single-A level for the time being.