Barnes (0-1) allowed one run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Barnes got the last two outs of the sixth inning with no trouble, but put a runner on in the seventh, and Matthew Liberatore couldn't prevent the go-ahead run from scoring. Barnes has worked in a low-leverage role with the Cardinals, pitching to a 7.15 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings across 11 appearances this season after he was called up Aug. 22.