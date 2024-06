The Cardinals selected Bosiokovic's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

The 30-year-old joined St. Louis on a minor-league deal in February and is on the cusp of his major-league debut. Bosiokovic converted to pitching in 2019 after being a position player, and he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB over 30 innings at Memphis this year.