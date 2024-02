Bosiokovic signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday.

Bosiokovic, 30, is a former position player who converted to pitching in 2019. He spent the 2023 season in independent ball, but from 2021 through 2022, he held a 4.22 ERA and 95:33 K:BB over 70.1 frames between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals organization.