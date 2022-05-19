Walsh (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Mets. He allowed four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter while failing to record an out.

Walsh relieved Jordan Hicks in the fifth inning, but the Mets were able to rally off the 26-year-old reliever. Prior to Wednesday, Walsh had allowed just one hit and one walk over 2.2 innings, so this one can be chalked up to a bit of bad luck against a strong team. The right-hander will likely continue to see mostly low-leverage assignments while in the majors.