Woodford (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Woodford is recovered from the bout of shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list in early May, but the Cardinals will keep him in the rotation at Memphis for now. The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 3.38 ERA with six strikeouts in three rehab starts covering eight innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Another rehab start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Week away from mound work•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Moved to bullpen•