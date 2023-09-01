The Cardinals reinstated Woodford (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

A right shoulder strain forced Woodford onto the IL in late June, and he'll now remain in the minors upon completing his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old righty accumulated a 5.67 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through 39.2 frames with St. Louis, but he could potentially return to the majors as a depth piece if he keeps performing well in Triple-A (2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP).