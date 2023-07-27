Woodford (shoulder) is slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Woodford resumed throwing on flat ground earlier this month and is now ready to advance to mound work. The 26-year-old swingman has been limited to six starts and six relief appearances this season with the Cardinals due to multiple shoulder injuries, but he could be an important factor down the stretch if St. Louis moves multiple pitchers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.