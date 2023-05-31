Woodford (shoulder) is slated for a second rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Woodford gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over two innings Tuesday in his rehab debut with Memphis. He threw only 37 pitches in that outing and will technically be pitching on short rest (for a starter) in this next one, so it's becoming fairly clear that the Cardinals intend to bring him back as a long reliever. The 26-year-old has been on the injured list since May 5 due to right shoulder inflammation.