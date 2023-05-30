Woodford (shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Woodford will work as a starter on the farm, though he's probably better suited for long relief duties with where the Cardinals' pitching depth chart currently stands. The 26-year-old right-hander had posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 30 innings (six starts, one relief appearances) this season prior to landing on the injured list May 5 due to shoulder inflammation.
