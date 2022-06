Woodford was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Woodford has made eight relief appearances for the Cardinals this year, and he's posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings over eight starts. He was in the mix to start one of the two games during Saturday's twin bill but will be available out of the bullpen since Johan Oviedo is starting the matinee while Andre Pallante takes the mound in the second game.