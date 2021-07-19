The Cardinals recalled Woodford from Triple-A Memphis ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Cubs in St. Louis.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move. Woodford's previous 17 appearances with the big club came as a reliever, but he's spent the past three weeks getting stretched out for starting duty in the minors. In his most recent outing July 13 against Norfolk, Woodford covered five innings and tossed 83 pitches, so he shouldn't face any significant restrictions with his workload Monday. Woodford tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Saturday in Cincinnati.