Woodford (3-0) earned the win after he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Cardinals' victory in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Woodford tossed five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Madrigal drew a walk to open the inning before Rafael Ortega drove him in on a double. The start was Woodford's first of the season and he has now given up one run over his last 10 major-league innings. He now owns a 2.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 14 punchouts over 29 frames in 14 appearances with the Cardinals this year.