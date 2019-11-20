Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Contract selected by Cardinals
Woodford was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Wednesday.
Woodford was in the conversation for a spot in the Cardinals' big-league rotation last season, but the spot ultimately went to Daniel Ponce de Leon. In Woodford's first full season with Triple-A Memphis in 2019, he posted a 4.15 ERA with a 131:75 K:BB over 151.2 innings. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old make his major-league debut sometime next season.
