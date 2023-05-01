Woodford yielded three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Woodford gave up just one run through three innings before the Dodgers plated a pair in the fourth. The 26-year-old righty was ineffective Sunday, needing 90 pitches to get through the short outing. He forced four swinging strikes, tied for his lowest total of the year, and saw his ERA climb to 5.72 across 28.1 frames. With Adam Wainwright (groin) nearing a return, it's unclear if Woodford will get another turn in the rotation.