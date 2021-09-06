Cardinals manager Mike Shildt suggested that Woodford could replace Kwang Hyun Kim in the rotation when the latter's turn next comes up Thursday against the Dodgers in St. Louis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. "We'll see," Shildt said, regarding whether Woodford or Kim would receive the starting nod Thursday.

After being called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Woodford was initially expected to fill a multi-inning relief role for St. Louis over the final month of the season. He may have earned himself a look in the rotation, however, after he successfully filled in for a struggling Kim in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. After Kim served up four runs on seven hits and a walk while lasting just 1.2 innings in the outing, Woodford came on to strike out five over 5.1 innings of long relief. Considering the Cardinals initially wanted to move Kim to the bullpen before Jack Flaherty's (shoulder) move to the injured list in late August altered those plans, it wouldn't be surprising if the southpaw now shifted to a relief role after Woodford had the chance to get stretched out for starting duty in the loss to Milwaukee.