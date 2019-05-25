Woodford is a candidate to start Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

With Michael Wacha getting demoted to the bullpen, the Cardinals will need to summon a starter from Triple-A. Per Langosch, it will either be Woodford or Daniel Ponce de Leon. Ponce de Leon is on the 40-man roster, while Woodford is not, but Woodford could make that start on normal rest while Ponce de Leon would be making the start on six days rest. Neither pitcher projects to be a major fantasy asset. Woodford has a 5.33 FIP, 1.25 WHIP and 50:33 K:BB in 56.2 innings at Triple-A. Alex Reyes (finger) still hasn't been cleared to hit at Triple-A and Austin Gomber (biceps) isn't expected to come off the minor-league injured list until next weekend. Both Reyes and Gomber are better long-term rotation options, so one could displace whoever makes the start Wednesday in short order.

