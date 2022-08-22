Woodford (2-0) allowed a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.
Woodford got the last two outs in the sixth inning and the first two in the seventh, with the Cardinals pulling ahead in the seventh on a two-run Nolan Arenado single. This was just the second appearance Woodford's made since he was called up Aug. 11, and he's covered three scoreless frames in that span. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through 23.2 innings in the majors this season as a multi-inning relief option.