Woodford (2-3) yielded seven runs on six hits and a walk over 1.2 innings and took a loss against the Reds on Friday.

Woodford gave up three home runs and was chased from the game in the second inning. He returned from the injured list earlier this month and allowed just one run over 6.1 frames in two appearances before Friday's misstep. Woodford finishes the 2023 season with an unsightly 6.23 ERA and 29:22 K:BB through 47.2 innings.