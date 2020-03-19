Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Cut from big-league camp
The Cardinals optioned Woodford to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Woodford was a long-shot candidate for the final spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation, so it comes as little surprise that he was sent packing in the early round of cuts. The right-hander will prepare for a repeat season at Memphis after posting a 4.15 ERA and 131:75 K:BB in 151.2 innings with the affiliate in 2091.
