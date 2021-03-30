Woodford, who fired 2.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts against the Nationals on Sunday, owns an 0.79 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and .162 BAA across 11.1 innings over seven Grapefruit League appearances.

The 24-year-old has allowed one earned run all spring and has worked at least two innings on three occasions, displaying both his consistency and versatility. Woodford endured a rough landing as a rookie last season with a 5.57 ERA across 21 innings, but his body of work in Grapefruit League play seems to indicate the experience he garnered may now be paying dividends heading into his second major-league campaign.