Woodford is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Reds at Busch Stadium.

Woodford will make a second straight turn through the rotation in what will likely mark his final appearance of 2023. In his return from Triple-A Memphis last weekend in San Diego, Woodford struck out one over 3.2 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks. He threw 78 pitches in that outing, but Woodford should be capable of reaching 90-to-100-pitch range Friday if he's effective enough to stay in the game that long.