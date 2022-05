Woodford allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings in Saturday's 13-7 loss to the Giants.

Woodford was again called upon for a multi-inning assignment after Steven Matz yielded eight runs in two innings. Woodford proceeded to turn in a quality relief appearance. The right-hander continues to see mostly mop-up duty, but he's pitched to a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 12 innings in his six appearances.