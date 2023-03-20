Woodford is "all but locked into" an Opening Day roster spot with the Cardinals, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The news comes after Woodford struck out seven over five scoreless innings Monday against the Marlins in Grapefruit League play. Woodford is throwing harder this spring and has collected a 2.04 ERA and 18:5 K:BB across 17.2 frames. He's in line for long relief duty and could be the first guy called upon if the Cards need a rotation reinforcement.