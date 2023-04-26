Woodford allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Giants. He struck out four.

The Giants scrapped out a run against Woodford in the second inning after Thairo Estrada singled, stole second base and wound up scoring on a throwing error. Woodford would later surrender a solo home run to Mike Yastrzemski in the fourth and then retired the final seven batters he faced before being lifted in sixth. The 26-year-old has been a serviceable rotation member for the Cardinals outside of his first start of the year. He now sits at a 5.47 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles over the weekend but there's a real chance that Adam Wainwright (groin) returns from the IL and takes his spot in the rotation.