Woodford (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings during a 14-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

After Woodford allowed three answered runs to let Arizona tie the game at 3-3, the Cardinals' offense struck for four more runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a commanding 7-3 lead. The right-hander served up a solo shot to Pavin Smith in the fourth but proceeded to post a scoreless fifth to put himself in line for a win. It was Woodford's first win of the season, and he's had three straight decent outings after giving up six runs in his first start. He's scheduled to pitch again during St. Louis' upcoming four-game road set in San Francisco next week.