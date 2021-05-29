Woodford (1-0) fired 2.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one hit while recording six strikeouts.

Woodford's final line tells the tale of how dominant he was, with the right-hander throwing 24 of his 33 pitches for strikes and notching eight swinging strikes along the way. The right-hander has given up multiple earned runs in two of seven appearances, but he's pitched scoreless ball across his other five appearances on his way to a 3.65 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 12.1 innings.