Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Heading to minor-league camp
Woodford was reassigned to minor-league camp on Sunday.
Woodford has yet to pitch above the High-A level, so there wasn't an expectation that he'd open the season with the big club. Over 23 games (119 innings) at High-A Palm Beach in 2017, Woodford threw for a 3.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
