Woodford fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Monday, allowing two hits and no walks.

Woodford finished off the Royals over the last pair of frames with his second consecutive scoreless two-inning appearance. The 23-year-old right-hander's early-career body of work has been nearly flawless, as Woodford has allowed just one run, which came on a solo home run by fellow prospect Luis Robert in the pitcher's big-league debut against the White Sox on Aug. 15. Woodford has already shuttled between the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield and the majors on multiple occasions, but given his success thus far, he could stick around for the balance of the regular season as a multi-inning relief asset.