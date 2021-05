Woodford fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Thursday. He struck out two.

The right-hander opened the season by allowing two earned runs over 2.1 innings to the Reds on April 3, but he's bounced back to post 3.2 scoreless frames across two appearances sandwiched around his two-big-league tenures thus far in 2021.