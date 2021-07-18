Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Woodford will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Monday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Woodford will step into the rotation for his second career big-league start after getting stretched out in the minors following his June 28 demotion from the big club. The 24-year-old right-hander turned in mediocre results while working out of the St. Louis bullpen earlier this season, but he was sharper in his most recent two starts at Memphis. He covered 10 innings between the two outings while allowing only three runs (two earned) on seven hits and five walks. Woodford should be in store for a two-start week, with his second turn likely to come Saturday in Cincinnati.