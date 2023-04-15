Woodford allowed seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings during Friday's win over Pittsburgh. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Woodford worked his way around trouble Friday, including a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. He gave up nine runs in as many innings through his first two starts and, despite turning in a scoreless outing, wasn't very effective in his third start. He threw 81 pitches, forced just five whiffs and gave up an averaged extra velocity of 96.5 mph. Woodford will carry a 5.65 ERA into his next start, which is currently projected to be at home against the Diamondbacks next week.