Cardinals manager Oli Marmol announced Wednesday that Woodford has been moved to the bullpen, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Adam Wainwright (groin) is expected to come off the injured list to fill the vacant rotation spot Saturday against the Tigers. Woodford has struggled to a 5.72 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings (six starts) this season for St. Louis.