The Cardinals optioned Woodford to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday,
Woodford moved back to the minors after he was up with the Cardinals as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the Cubs. He worked in long relief of starter Johan Oviedo in the Cardinals' 6-1 loss in Game 1, covering three innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Called up as 27th man•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Won't start Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Optioned to minors•
-
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Effective in longest appearance•