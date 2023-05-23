Woodford (shoulder) threw a bullpen session without issue Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Woodford will do a similar workout Friday before likely then heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Sidelined since May 5 due to right shoulder inflammation, the 26-year-old projects to return to the Cardinals in a long relief role sometime in early June.
